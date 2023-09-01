WCLV Program Guide 09-04-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Jane Ira Bloom the Red Quartets Tell Me Your Diamonds
Herlin Riley Cream of the Crescent To Those We Love So Dearly
Chico Freeman Destiny's Dance Same Shame
Steve Nelson Sound Effect Night Mist Blues
Coleman Hawkins Hawk Flies High Blue Lights
Horace Silver Song for My Father The Natives Are Restless Tonight
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Epilogue
Christian McBride Bringing It Thermo
Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Chainsaw
Don Byron Bug Music Powerhouse
Ella Fitzgerald Ella and Oscar How Long Has This Been Going On
Ben Webster Ben Webster meets Don Byas When Ash Meets Harry
Ron Carter Stardust Nearly
Jim Hall It's Nice Being Here with You In a Sentimental Mood
Lee Morgan Infinity Miss Nettie B.
Sonny Rollins In Stockholm 1959 I've Told Every Little Star
Red Garland Red Garland Trio + Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis Softly Baby
Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'
Walter Smith III Return to Casual K8 + BYUS
Ralph Towner At First Light Ubi Sunt
Grant Stewart More Urban Tones You Go To My Head
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory
Gregory Groover The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)
Something Blue Personal Preference Seely Street Song
James Williams Meet the Magical Trio Lazybird
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast So Long Eric
Kenny Barron Landscape Sunset
Artemis In Real Time Slink
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage
Jason Marsalis Melody Reimagined Book 1 Ratio Man Strikes Again
Louis Hayes Exactly Right Is That So
Jimmy Giuffre Travelin' Light The Green Country
Jack Teagarden Meet Me Where They Play the Blues Meet Me Where They Play the Blues
Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks The Ruby And The Pearl
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings
Jim Hall Concierto You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Ray Brown Walk On That's All
Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow There Will Never Be
Ben Wolfe Unjust Bob French
Moore/Berner Amulet You'll Never Walk Alone
Terence Blanchard Wandering Moon I Thought About You
Lee Morgan Cornbread Most Like Lee
Rodney Whitaker Oasis FanOGram
Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem Solitude
Roy Hargrove Parker's Mood Laird Baird
Poncho Sanchez Afro-Cuban Fantasy Afro-Cuban Fantasy
Jeremy Pelt Griot-This Is Important Carry Christ Wherever You Are
Benny Benack III Third Time's A Charm In a Mellow Tone
Ted Piltzecker Vibes On a Breath Subconscious Lee
Lee Konitz Jazz Nocturne Alone Together
Patrick Cornelius Book Of Secrets Lady Of The Clouds
Khan Jamal Impressions of Coltrane Naima
Dexter Gordon Clubhouse Jodi
06:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Sam Petrey
Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)
Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1 (1942)
Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)
John Philip Sousa: March 'U.S. Field Artillery' (1917)
07:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Jacqueline Gerber
Eric Coates: March 'Calling All Workers' (1940)
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Eric Whitacre: Her Sacred Spirit Soars (2002)
Gustav Holst: The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music (1923)
Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1902)
Philip Glass: Harpsichord Concerto: Movement III (2002)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)
Karl King: March 'Voice of America' (1956)
08:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Bill O’Connell
Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)
William Grant Still: Can’t You Line ’Em (1940)
Erik Satie: Sonatine bureaucratique (1917)
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: The Farm Workers (1941)
Peter Boyer: Symphony No. 1 (2013)
John Williams: For 'The President's Own' (2013)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Black Horse Troop' (1924)
09:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Mark Satola
George Frideric Handel: The Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Suite No. 5 (1720)
Aaron Copland: John Henry (1940)
Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)
Julius Fucik: The Merry Blacksmiths March (1908)
Earl Wild: Doo-Dah Variations (1992)
Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)
10:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with John Simna
Josef Strauss: Polka 'Fireproof' (1869)
Jerome Kern: Show Boat: A Scenario for Orchestra (1927)
Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)
Victor Herbert: American Fantasy (1893)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)
11:00 SPECIAL Sugarloaf Mountain, an Appalachian Gathering – Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, Founder and Music Director, Performed at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights, OH
Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House (arr Sorrell, Schiffer, Bergman) (3:38)
Traditional: The Mountains of Rhum; Farewell to Ireland; Highlander’s Farewell; We’ll Rant and Roar (arr Sorrell)
Traditional: Nottamun Town (arr Kay)
Traditional: The Fox went out on a Chilly Night (arr Sorrell)
Stephen Foster: Oh, Susanna (arr Sorrell); Traditional: Pretty Peg; Far from Home (arr Schiffer)
Traditional: Once I had a Sweetheart; Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (arr Sorrell)
George F. Root: Just before the Battle, Mother; Traditional: Go March Along (4:35)
Traditional: Oh, Mary, Don’t You Weep (arr Sorrell)
Traditional: Sugarloaf Mountain (lyrics and arr Sorrell)
12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
13:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Bill O’Connell
Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)
Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Serenade (1885)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)
Ignace Jan Paderewski: Mélodie (1888)
Gustav Holst: A Fugal Overture (1922)
Eric Whitacre: Alleluia (2011)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)
14:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Robert Conrad
Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Gee, Officer Krupke (1957)
Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra (1980)
Aaron Copland: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1946)
15:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Rob Grier
Paul Creston: Celebration Overture (1955)
Randall Thompson: The Testament of Freedom (1943)
Mark O'Connor: Fanfare for the Volunteer (1996)
Aaron Copland: John Henry (1940)
16:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with John Mills
William Grant Still: Lyric Quartette (1945)
William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)
Eric Coates: March 'Calling All Workers' (1940)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
John Williams: The Reivers (1980)
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring (1944)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Amy Beach: Piano Concerto in c-Sharp (1899)
Vittorio Giannini: Concerto Grosso (1946)
Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Locus iste' (1869)
Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 5 (1850)
Darius Milhaud: La création du monde (1923)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro (1912)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôros No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' (1925)
Henri Duparc: Chanson triste (1868)
Anton Bruckner: Mass No. 2 in e (1866)
Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)
William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 1 (1962)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Maurice Ravel: Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)
Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)
Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)
Ernest Bloch: Abodah (1929)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix (1877)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cuba (1886)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Melody (1888)
Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse (1894)