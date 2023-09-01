© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 09-04-2023

Published September 1, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Jane Ira Bloom    the Red Quartets  Tell Me Your Diamonds

      Herlin Riley      Cream of the Crescent   To Those We Love So Dearly

      Chico Freeman     Destiny's Dance   Same Shame

      Steve Nelson      Sound Effect      Night Mist Blues

      Coleman Hawkins   Hawk Flies High   Blue Lights

      Horace Silver     Song for My Father      The Natives Are Restless Tonight

      Cyrus Chestnut    My Father's Hands Epilogue

                  

      Christian McBride Bringing It Thermo

      Heavy Hitters     The Heavy Hitters Chainsaw

      Don Byron   Bug Music   Powerhouse

      Ella Fitzgerald   Ella and Oscar    How Long Has This Been Going On

      Ben Webster Ben Webster meets Don Byas    When Ash Meets Harry

      Ron Carter  Stardust    Nearly

      Jim Hall    It's Nice Being Here with You In a Sentimental Mood

      Lee Morgan  Infinity    Miss Nettie B.

      Sonny Rollins     In Stockholm 1959 I've Told Every Little Star

                  

      Red Garland       Red Garland Trio + Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis Softly Baby

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      Cheatin'

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  K8 + BYUS

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Ubi Sunt

      Grant Stewart     More Urban Tones  You Go To My Head

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  What's Your Story Morning Glory

      Gregory Groover   The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2  My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Seely Street Song

      James Williams    Meet the Magical Trio   Lazybird

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast    So Long Eric

      Kenny Barron      Landscape   Sunset

      Artemis     In Real Time      Slink

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Pilgrimage

      Jason Marsalis    Melody Reimagined Book 1      Ratio Man Strikes Again

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Is That So

      Jimmy Giuffre     Travelin' Light   The Green Country

      Jack Teagarden    Meet Me Where They Play the Blues   Meet Me Where They Play the Blues

      Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks      The Ruby And The Pearl

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Mixed Feelings

                  

      Jim Hall    Concierto   You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To

      Ray Brown   Walk On     That's All

      Hailey Brinnel    Beautiful Tomorrow      There Will Never Be

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Bob French

      Moore/Berner      Amulet      You'll Never Walk Alone

      Terence Blanchard Wandering Moon    I Thought About You

      Lee Morgan  Cornbread   Most Like Lee

      Rodney Whitaker   Oasis FanOGram

      Lafayette Harris  Swingin' Up in Harlem   Solitude

                  

      Roy Hargrove      Parker's Mood     Laird Baird

      Poncho Sanchez    Afro-Cuban Fantasy      Afro-Cuban Fantasy

      Jeremy Pelt Griot-This Is Important Carry Christ Wherever You Are

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's A Charm    In a Mellow Tone

      Ted Piltzecker    Vibes On a Breath Subconscious Lee

      Lee Konitz  Jazz Nocturne     Alone Together

      Patrick Cornelius Book Of Secrets   Lady Of The Clouds

      Khan Jamal  Impressions of Coltrane Naima

      Dexter Gordon     Clubhouse   Jodi

06:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Sam Petrey

Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)

Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1 (1942)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)

John Philip Sousa: March 'U.S. Field Artillery' (1917)

07:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

Eric Coates: March 'Calling All Workers' (1940)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Eric Whitacre: Her Sacred Spirit Soars (2002)

Gustav Holst: The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music (1923)

Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Philip Glass: Harpsichord Concerto: Movement III (2002)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

Karl King: March 'Voice of America' (1956)

08:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Bill O’Connell

Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)

William Grant Still: Can’t You Line ’Em (1940)

Erik Satie: Sonatine bureaucratique (1917)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: The Farm Workers (1941)

Peter Boyer: Symphony No. 1 (2013)

John Williams: For 'The President's Own' (2013)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Black Horse Troop' (1924)

09:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: The Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Suite No. 5 (1720)

Aaron Copland: John Henry (1940)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)

Julius Fucik: The Merry Blacksmiths March (1908)

Earl Wild: Doo-Dah Variations (1992)

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)

10:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with John Simna

Josef Strauss: Polka 'Fireproof' (1869)

Jerome Kern: Show Boat: A Scenario for Orchestra (1927)

Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)

Victor Herbert: American Fantasy (1893)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)

11:00 SPECIAL Sugarloaf Mountain, an Appalachian Gathering – Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, Founder and Music Director, Performed at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights, OH

Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House (arr Sorrell, Schiffer, Bergman) (3:38)

Traditional: The Mountains of Rhum; Farewell to Ireland; Highlander’s Farewell; We’ll Rant and Roar (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Nottamun Town (arr Kay)

Traditional: The Fox went out on a Chilly Night (arr Sorrell)

Stephen Foster: Oh, Susanna (arr Sorrell); Traditional: Pretty Peg; Far from Home (arr Schiffer)

Traditional: Once I had a Sweetheart; Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (arr Sorrell)

George F. Root: Just before the Battle, Mother; Traditional: Go March Along (4:35)

Traditional: Oh, Mary, Don’t You Weep (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Sugarloaf Mountain (lyrics and arr Sorrell)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

13:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Bill O’Connell

Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)

Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Serenade (1885)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Mélodie (1888)

Gustav Holst: A Fugal Overture (1922)

Eric Whitacre: Alleluia (2011)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

14:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Robert Conrad

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Gee, Officer Krupke (1957)

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra (1980)

Aaron Copland: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1946)

15:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Rob Grier

Paul Creston: Celebration Overture (1955)

Randall Thompson: The Testament of Freedom (1943)

Mark O'Connor: Fanfare for the Volunteer (1996)

Aaron Copland: John Henry (1940)

16:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with John Mills

William Grant Still: Lyric Quartette (1945)

William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)

Eric Coates: March 'Calling All Workers' (1940)

17:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Bill O’Connell

Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)

William Grant Still: Can’t You Line ’Em (1940)

Erik Satie: Sonatine bureaucratique (1917)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: The Farm Workers (1941)

Peter Boyer: Symphony No. 1 (2013)

John Williams: For 'The President's Own' (2013)

18:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: The Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Suite No. 5 (1720)

Aaron Copland: John Henry (1940)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)

Julius Fucik: The Merry Blacksmiths March (1908)

Earl Wild: Doo-Dah Variations (1992)

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

John Williams: The Reivers (1980)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring (1944)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Amy Beach: Piano Concerto in c-Sharp (1899)

Vittorio Giannini: Concerto Grosso (1946)

Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Locus iste' (1869)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 5 (1850)

Darius Milhaud: La création du monde (1923)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro (1912)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôros No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' (1925)

Henri Duparc: Chanson triste (1868)

Anton Bruckner: Mass No. 2 in e (1866)

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 1 (1962)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Maurice Ravel: Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Ernest Bloch: Abodah (1929)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix (1877)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cuba (1886)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Melody (1888)

Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse (1894)