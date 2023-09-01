WCLV Program Guide 09-04-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Jane Ira Bloom the Red Quartets Tell Me Your Diamonds

Herlin Riley Cream of the Crescent To Those We Love So Dearly

Chico Freeman Destiny's Dance Same Shame

Steve Nelson Sound Effect Night Mist Blues

Coleman Hawkins Hawk Flies High Blue Lights

Horace Silver Song for My Father The Natives Are Restless Tonight

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Epilogue

Christian McBride Bringing It Thermo

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Chainsaw

Don Byron Bug Music Powerhouse

Ella Fitzgerald Ella and Oscar How Long Has This Been Going On

Ben Webster Ben Webster meets Don Byas When Ash Meets Harry

Ron Carter Stardust Nearly

Jim Hall It's Nice Being Here with You In a Sentimental Mood

Lee Morgan Infinity Miss Nettie B.

Sonny Rollins In Stockholm 1959 I've Told Every Little Star

Red Garland Red Garland Trio + Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis Softly Baby

Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'

Walter Smith III Return to Casual K8 + BYUS

Ralph Towner At First Light Ubi Sunt

Grant Stewart More Urban Tones You Go To My Head

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory

Gregory Groover The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)

Something Blue Personal Preference Seely Street Song

James Williams Meet the Magical Trio Lazybird

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast So Long Eric

Kenny Barron Landscape Sunset

Artemis In Real Time Slink

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage

Jason Marsalis Melody Reimagined Book 1 Ratio Man Strikes Again

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Is That So

Jimmy Giuffre Travelin' Light The Green Country

Jack Teagarden Meet Me Where They Play the Blues Meet Me Where They Play the Blues

Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks The Ruby And The Pearl

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

Jim Hall Concierto You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To

Ray Brown Walk On That's All

Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow There Will Never Be

Ben Wolfe Unjust Bob French

Moore/Berner Amulet You'll Never Walk Alone

Terence Blanchard Wandering Moon I Thought About You

Lee Morgan Cornbread Most Like Lee

Rodney Whitaker Oasis FanOGram

Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem Solitude

Roy Hargrove Parker's Mood Laird Baird

Poncho Sanchez Afro-Cuban Fantasy Afro-Cuban Fantasy

Jeremy Pelt Griot-This Is Important Carry Christ Wherever You Are

Benny Benack III Third Time's A Charm In a Mellow Tone

Ted Piltzecker Vibes On a Breath Subconscious Lee

Lee Konitz Jazz Nocturne Alone Together

Patrick Cornelius Book Of Secrets Lady Of The Clouds

Khan Jamal Impressions of Coltrane Naima

Dexter Gordon Clubhouse Jodi

06:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Sam Petrey

Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)

Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1 (1942)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)

John Philip Sousa: March 'U.S. Field Artillery' (1917)

07:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

Eric Coates: March 'Calling All Workers' (1940)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Eric Whitacre: Her Sacred Spirit Soars (2002)

Gustav Holst: The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music (1923)

Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Philip Glass: Harpsichord Concerto: Movement III (2002)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

Karl King: March 'Voice of America' (1956)

08:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Bill O’Connell

Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)

William Grant Still: Can’t You Line ’Em (1940)

Erik Satie: Sonatine bureaucratique (1917)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: The Farm Workers (1941)

Peter Boyer: Symphony No. 1 (2013)

John Williams: For 'The President's Own' (2013)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Black Horse Troop' (1924)

09:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: The Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Suite No. 5 (1720)

Aaron Copland: John Henry (1940)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)

Julius Fucik: The Merry Blacksmiths March (1908)

Earl Wild: Doo-Dah Variations (1992)

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)

10:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with John Simna

Josef Strauss: Polka 'Fireproof' (1869)

Jerome Kern: Show Boat: A Scenario for Orchestra (1927)

Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)

Victor Herbert: American Fantasy (1893)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)

11:00 SPECIAL Sugarloaf Mountain, an Appalachian Gathering – Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, Founder and Music Director, Performed at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights, OH

Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House (arr Sorrell, Schiffer, Bergman) (3:38)

Traditional: The Mountains of Rhum; Farewell to Ireland; Highlander’s Farewell; We’ll Rant and Roar (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Nottamun Town (arr Kay)

Traditional: The Fox went out on a Chilly Night (arr Sorrell)

Stephen Foster: Oh, Susanna (arr Sorrell); Traditional: Pretty Peg; Far from Home (arr Schiffer)

Traditional: Once I had a Sweetheart; Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (arr Sorrell)

George F. Root: Just before the Battle, Mother; Traditional: Go March Along (4:35)

Traditional: Oh, Mary, Don’t You Weep (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Sugarloaf Mountain (lyrics and arr Sorrell)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

13:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Bill O’Connell

Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)

Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Serenade (1885)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Mélodie (1888)

Gustav Holst: A Fugal Overture (1922)

Eric Whitacre: Alleluia (2011)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

14:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Robert Conrad

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Gee, Officer Krupke (1957)

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra (1980)

Aaron Copland: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1946)

15:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Rob Grier

Paul Creston: Celebration Overture (1955)

Randall Thompson: The Testament of Freedom (1943)

Mark O'Connor: Fanfare for the Volunteer (1996)

Aaron Copland: John Henry (1940)

16:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with John Mills

William Grant Still: Lyric Quartette (1945)

William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)

Eric Coates: March 'Calling All Workers' (1940)

17:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Bill O’Connell

Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)

William Grant Still: Can’t You Line ’Em (1940)

Erik Satie: Sonatine bureaucratique (1917)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: The Farm Workers (1941)

Peter Boyer: Symphony No. 1 (2013)

John Williams: For 'The President's Own' (2013)

18:00 MUSIC for LABOR DAY with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: The Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Suite No. 5 (1720)

Aaron Copland: John Henry (1940)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)

Julius Fucik: The Merry Blacksmiths March (1908)

Earl Wild: Doo-Dah Variations (1992)

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

John Williams: The Reivers (1980)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring (1944)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Amy Beach: Piano Concerto in c-Sharp (1899)

Vittorio Giannini: Concerto Grosso (1946)

Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Locus iste' (1869)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 5 (1850)

Darius Milhaud: La création du monde (1923)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro (1912)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôros No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' (1925)

Henri Duparc: Chanson triste (1868)

Anton Bruckner: Mass No. 2 in e (1866)

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 1 (1962)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Maurice Ravel: Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Ernest Bloch: Abodah (1929)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix (1877)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cuba (1886)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Melody (1888)

Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse (1894)