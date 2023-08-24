© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1A Remaking America: The first GOP debate of the 2024 presidential election

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Jessa Chapnick
Published August 24, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT
Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and North Dakota governor Doug Burgum participate in the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Eight Republicans vying for presidency gathered on stage in Milwaukee Wednesday night. They debated climate change, education and the economy — and took aim at the GOP candidate who was notably absent, former President Donald Trump.

President Trump refused to sign the loyalty pledge required by the Republican National Committee for participation. It would have pledged support for the eventual GOP nominee.

Instead, President Trump granted a pre-taped interview to former FOX News host Tucker Carlson that was released on X, formerly known as Twitter, when the debate aired.

Broadcasting from the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville, we recap the GOP debate and the Republican field of nominees for president.

This show is part of 1A’s “Remaking America” project looking at how our government is – and is not – working for everyone. It’s a partnership with six public radio stations, including Louisville Public Media.

Avery Jessa Chapnick