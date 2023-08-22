Ohio State picks University of Nebraska leader to be its next president

Ohio State University revealed the name of its 17th president on Tuesday. At a special meeting, the university's board of trustees named Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. to lead OSU.

Carter comes to Columbus from Nebraska where he has served as the president of the University of Nebraska system since 2020.

Before taking the Nebraska job, Carter served as superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland and president of the U.S. Naval War College in Rhode Island.

Carter said in a released statement he was excited to lead Ohio State because of its reputation for research and teaching.

"I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve as president of Ohio State, an institution founded upon and well known across the globe for research, teaching and an enduring commitment to service. The work being done across Ohio and beyond to shape the future of research and innovation, workforce development, the arts, health care, college affordability and college athletics is remarkable. These are areas of particular passion for me, and I can’t wait to begin my journey as a Buckeye,” he said.

Carter is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. He served much of his military career as a Navy flight officer, flying 125 combat missions in Bosnia, Kuwait, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.

According to bios of previous Ohio State presidents, Carter will be the first military veteran to serve as university president since Harold Leroy Enarson. The World War II veteran served as OSU president from 1972 to 1981.

At the University of Nebraska, Carter is credited with launching the Nebraska Promise, a financial aid program guaranteeing full tuition coverage for low- and middle-income students. An OSU news release states, during Carter's tenure, Nebraska saw system-wide growth in enrollment, including record-setting gains among underrepresented students.

Carter's official start date as Ohio State president is Jan. 1, 2024.

The board of trustees also announced Tuesday that Ohio State Executive Vice President for Research Peter Mohler will serve as acting president, coordinating closely with Carter, through the end of the calendar year.

Carter follows Kristina Johnson, who left OSU at the end of the previous academic year, after serving as president for two years.

Johnson and the university reached a mutual separation agreement before she left her post in November of 2022, under which she is required not to make any critical statements about the university. As part of the agreement, Johnson will receive one year's salary worth over $900,000 and an additional one-time payment of $278,000.