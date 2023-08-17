© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-18-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published August 17, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Alan Broadbent    Like Minds  Prelude To Peace

      Scott Hamilton    Race Point  Chelsea Bridge

      Jon Menges  Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four     The Spirit Within

      Jimmy Rushing     Goin' To Chicago  Sent for You Yesterday

      Red Garland All Morning Long  They Can't Take That Away From Me

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Mixed Feelings

      Jeremy Pelt Griot: This Is Important      A Beautiful Lie

      Artemis     In Real Time      Penelope

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Steeplechase

                  

      Ce Ce Gable Next Year's Song  No Moon at All

      Steve Davis       Bluesthetic They Wore 44

      Sonny Clark Cool Struttin'    Cool Struttin'

      Dexter Gordon     Go    Love For Sale

      Jackie McLean     A Fickle Sonance  Enitnerrut

      Kris Berg Metroplexity Big Band      This Time, Last Year    Forgotten Thoughts

      Scott Wendholt    From Now On Magnolia Tones

      Junko Onishi      Cruisin'    The Sheperd

                  

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Old Folks

      Steve Slagle      Into the Heart of It    Si See

      Wolfgang Muthspiel      Rising Grace      Father And Sun

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     I Double Dare You

      Mary Stallings    Live at The Village Vanguard  The Thrill Is Gone

      Billy Childs      Bedtime Stories   Jessica

      Donald Harrison   Free To Be  Again Never

      John Zorn   Masada Three      Abidan

      Arman Sangalang   Quartet     Odyssey

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Darren Litzie     My Horizon  Question and Answer

      Quentin Baxter    Art Moves Jazz    Time Will Tell

      Neil Swainson     Fire in the West  Standing Back

      Gregory Porter    Liquid Spirit     No Love Dying

      Hank Jones  The Oracle  Interface

      Jay Sharptet      For You     Dream Dance

      Chico Freeman     Focus Blackfoot

      Jay Hoggard The Fountain      Fables Of Faubus

      Michael Ornstein  Aperture    Opposite World

                  

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right!    Ugetsu

      Jackie McLean     Capuchin Swing    Condition Blue

      Paul Bollenback   Brightness of Being     7 A.M. Special

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    Aspirations And Convictions

      Maria Schneider   Evanescene  Gush

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  As A Button

      Omer Avital NY Paradox  C'est Clair

      Bobby Hutcherson  Cruisin' The Bird On The Delta

                  

      Roger Humphries   This 'n That      Tune for Buh

      Art Blakey  Like Someone in Love    Johnny's Blue

      Vic Dickenson     Showcase    Everybody Loves My Baby

      Gigi Gryce  The Rat Race Blues      Boxer's Blues

      McCoy Tyner Nights of Ballad and Blues    Star Eyes

      Essence All-Stars Hub-Tones   Little Sunflower

      Randy Johnston    Somewhere in the Night  Sack of Woe

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ernö Dohnányi: Gypsy Andante (1923)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

Alphonse Hasselmans: Etude 'La Source' (1898)

Antonio Salieri: Cublai Overture (1787)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Tonight (1957)

Henry Mancini: Drummer's Delight (1969)

Percy Grainger: Handel in the Strand (1930)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Karl Jenkins: Pie Jesu (2004)

Benjamin Godard: Berceuse from 'Jocelyn' (1888)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Polonaise (1889)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 (1733)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So (1935)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 2] (1780)

Richard Hayman: Kid Stuff (1959)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)

Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Toccata, Adagio & Fugue (1717)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)

Alexandre Desplat: Un héros très discret: Theme (1996)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)

Ron Nelson: Savannah River Holiday (1953)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)

Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (1700)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits: My Pretty Bess (1935)

Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 6 (1730)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto Polonois (1720)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)

Niels Gade: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D (1802)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonio Salieri: Falstaff: Overture (1799)

Nigel Hess: Much Ado about Nothing: Pavane & Dance (1982)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)

Samuel Barber: Sure on This Shining Night (1938)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance in d (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 in C (1783)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

George Frideric Handel: Suite for Trumpet & Strings (1734)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Iolanthe: Overture (1882)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 (1878)

Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces (1890)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

Antonio Salieri: Symphony in D 'Name Day' (1775)

Bernard Herrmann: On Dangerous Ground: The Death Hunt (1952)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' (1946)

Julius Klengel: Hymnus (1920)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)

Gabriel Fauré: Fantaisie (1898)

Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs (1989)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sonatina from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Finale (1936)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

John Rutter: Suite Antique (1979)

Antonio Salieri: Falstaff: Overture (1799)

Antonio Salieri: Angiolina: Overture (1800)

Franz Waxman: Prince Valiant: Suite (1954)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)

Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique (1905)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3 in g (1847)

Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)

Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite (1670)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)

Gabriel Fauré: Elégie in c (1883)

Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)

Igor Stravinsky: The Fairy's Kiss (1928)

Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom (1904)

John Corigliano: Voyage for Flute & Strings (1983)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Tomás Luis de Victoria: Jesu, dulcis memoria (1600)

Henryk Wieniawski: Légende (1859)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 13 (1778)

Niels Gade: Andantino from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)

John Dowland: Me, me, and none but me (1603)

Max Reger: The Violin-Playing Hermit (1913)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Air (1884)

Duke Ellington: A Single Petal of a Rose (1959)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

