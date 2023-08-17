WCLV Program Guide 08-18-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace

Scott Hamilton Race Point Chelsea Bridge

Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four The Spirit Within

Jimmy Rushing Goin' To Chicago Sent for You Yesterday

Red Garland All Morning Long They Can't Take That Away From Me

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

Jeremy Pelt Griot: This Is Important A Beautiful Lie

Artemis In Real Time Penelope

James Weidman Sonic Realities Steeplechase

Ce Ce Gable Next Year's Song No Moon at All

Steve Davis Bluesthetic They Wore 44

Sonny Clark Cool Struttin' Cool Struttin'

Dexter Gordon Go Love For Sale

Jackie McLean A Fickle Sonance Enitnerrut

Kris Berg Metroplexity Big Band This Time, Last Year Forgotten Thoughts

Scott Wendholt From Now On Magnolia Tones

Junko Onishi Cruisin' The Sheperd

Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks

Steve Slagle Into the Heart of It Si See

Wolfgang Muthspiel Rising Grace Father And Sun

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn I Double Dare You

Mary Stallings Live at The Village Vanguard The Thrill Is Gone

Billy Childs Bedtime Stories Jessica

Donald Harrison Free To Be Again Never

John Zorn Masada Three Abidan

Arman Sangalang Quartet Odyssey

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Darren Litzie My Horizon Question and Answer

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Standing Back

Gregory Porter Liquid Spirit No Love Dying

Hank Jones The Oracle Interface

Jay Sharptet For You Dream Dance

Chico Freeman Focus Blackfoot

Jay Hoggard The Fountain Fables Of Faubus

Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World

Louis Hayes Exactly Right! Ugetsu

Jackie McLean Capuchin Swing Condition Blue

Paul Bollenback Brightness of Being 7 A.M. Special

Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions Aspirations And Convictions

Maria Schneider Evanescene Gush

Greg Chako A Place for Bass As A Button

Omer Avital NY Paradox C'est Clair

Bobby Hutcherson Cruisin' The Bird On The Delta

Roger Humphries This 'n That Tune for Buh

Art Blakey Like Someone in Love Johnny's Blue

Vic Dickenson Showcase Everybody Loves My Baby

Gigi Gryce The Rat Race Blues Boxer's Blues

McCoy Tyner Nights of Ballad and Blues Star Eyes

Essence All-Stars Hub-Tones Little Sunflower

Randy Johnston Somewhere in the Night Sack of Woe

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ernö Dohnányi: Gypsy Andante (1923)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

Alphonse Hasselmans: Etude 'La Source' (1898)

Antonio Salieri: Cublai Overture (1787)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Tonight (1957)

Henry Mancini: Drummer's Delight (1969)

Percy Grainger: Handel in the Strand (1930)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Karl Jenkins: Pie Jesu (2004)

Benjamin Godard: Berceuse from 'Jocelyn' (1888)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Polonaise (1889)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 (1733)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So (1935)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 2] (1780)

Richard Hayman: Kid Stuff (1959)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)

Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Toccata, Adagio & Fugue (1717)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)

Alexandre Desplat: Un héros très discret: Theme (1996)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)

Ron Nelson: Savannah River Holiday (1953)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)

Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (1700)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits: My Pretty Bess (1935)

Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 6 (1730)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto Polonois (1720)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)

Niels Gade: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D (1802)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonio Salieri: Falstaff: Overture (1799)

Nigel Hess: Much Ado about Nothing: Pavane & Dance (1982)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)

Samuel Barber: Sure on This Shining Night (1938)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance in d (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 in C (1783)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

George Frideric Handel: Suite for Trumpet & Strings (1734)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Iolanthe: Overture (1882)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 (1878)

Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces (1890)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

Antonio Salieri: Symphony in D 'Name Day' (1775)

Bernard Herrmann: On Dangerous Ground: The Death Hunt (1952)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' (1946)

Julius Klengel: Hymnus (1920)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)

Gabriel Fauré: Fantaisie (1898)

Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs (1989)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sonatina from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Finale (1936)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

John Rutter: Suite Antique (1979)

Antonio Salieri: Falstaff: Overture (1799)

Antonio Salieri: Angiolina: Overture (1800)

Franz Waxman: Prince Valiant: Suite (1954)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)

Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique (1905)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3 in g (1847)

Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)

Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite (1670)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)

Gabriel Fauré: Elégie in c (1883)

Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)

Igor Stravinsky: The Fairy's Kiss (1928)

Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom (1904)

John Corigliano: Voyage for Flute & Strings (1983)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Tomás Luis de Victoria: Jesu, dulcis memoria (1600)

Henryk Wieniawski: Légende (1859)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 13 (1778)

Niels Gade: Andantino from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)

John Dowland: Me, me, and none but me (1603)

Max Reger: The Violin-Playing Hermit (1913)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Air (1884)

Duke Ellington: A Single Petal of a Rose (1959)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)