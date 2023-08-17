WCLV Program Guide 08-18-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace
Scott Hamilton Race Point Chelsea Bridge
Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four The Spirit Within
Jimmy Rushing Goin' To Chicago Sent for You Yesterday
Red Garland All Morning Long They Can't Take That Away From Me
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings
Jeremy Pelt Griot: This Is Important A Beautiful Lie
Artemis In Real Time Penelope
James Weidman Sonic Realities Steeplechase
Ce Ce Gable Next Year's Song No Moon at All
Steve Davis Bluesthetic They Wore 44
Sonny Clark Cool Struttin' Cool Struttin'
Dexter Gordon Go Love For Sale
Jackie McLean A Fickle Sonance Enitnerrut
Kris Berg Metroplexity Big Band This Time, Last Year Forgotten Thoughts
Scott Wendholt From Now On Magnolia Tones
Junko Onishi Cruisin' The Sheperd
Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks
Steve Slagle Into the Heart of It Si See
Wolfgang Muthspiel Rising Grace Father And Sun
Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn I Double Dare You
Mary Stallings Live at The Village Vanguard The Thrill Is Gone
Billy Childs Bedtime Stories Jessica
Donald Harrison Free To Be Again Never
John Zorn Masada Three Abidan
Arman Sangalang Quartet Odyssey
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Darren Litzie My Horizon Question and Answer
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Standing Back
Gregory Porter Liquid Spirit No Love Dying
Hank Jones The Oracle Interface
Jay Sharptet For You Dream Dance
Chico Freeman Focus Blackfoot
Jay Hoggard The Fountain Fables Of Faubus
Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World
Louis Hayes Exactly Right! Ugetsu
Jackie McLean Capuchin Swing Condition Blue
Paul Bollenback Brightness of Being 7 A.M. Special
Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions Aspirations And Convictions
Maria Schneider Evanescene Gush
Greg Chako A Place for Bass As A Button
Omer Avital NY Paradox C'est Clair
Bobby Hutcherson Cruisin' The Bird On The Delta
Roger Humphries This 'n That Tune for Buh
Art Blakey Like Someone in Love Johnny's Blue
Vic Dickenson Showcase Everybody Loves My Baby
Gigi Gryce The Rat Race Blues Boxer's Blues
McCoy Tyner Nights of Ballad and Blues Star Eyes
Essence All-Stars Hub-Tones Little Sunflower
Randy Johnston Somewhere in the Night Sack of Woe
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Ernö Dohnányi: Gypsy Andante (1923)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)
Alphonse Hasselmans: Etude 'La Source' (1898)
Antonio Salieri: Cublai Overture (1787)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Tonight (1957)
Henry Mancini: Drummer's Delight (1969)
Percy Grainger: Handel in the Strand (1930)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)
Karl Jenkins: Pie Jesu (2004)
Benjamin Godard: Berceuse from 'Jocelyn' (1888)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Polonaise (1889)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 (1733)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So (1935)
Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 2] (1780)
Richard Hayman: Kid Stuff (1959)
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)
Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Toccata, Adagio & Fugue (1717)
Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)
Alexandre Desplat: Un héros très discret: Theme (1996)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)
Ron Nelson: Savannah River Holiday (1953)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)
Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (1700)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits: My Pretty Bess (1935)
Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 6 (1730)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto Polonois (1720)
Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)
Niels Gade: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1842)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D (1802)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Antonio Salieri: Falstaff: Overture (1799)
Nigel Hess: Much Ado about Nothing: Pavane & Dance (1982)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)
Samuel Barber: Sure on This Shining Night (1938)
Sir Edward Elgar: Romance in d (1910)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 in C (1783)
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
George Frideric Handel: Suite for Trumpet & Strings (1734)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Iolanthe: Overture (1882)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 (1878)
Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces (1890)
Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)
Antonio Salieri: Symphony in D 'Name Day' (1775)
Bernard Herrmann: On Dangerous Ground: The Death Hunt (1952)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)
Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' (1946)
Julius Klengel: Hymnus (1920)
Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)
Gabriel Fauré: Fantaisie (1898)
Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs (1989)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sonatina from Serenade for Strings (1880)
Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Finale (1936)
Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
John Rutter: Suite Antique (1979)
Antonio Salieri: Falstaff: Overture (1799)
Antonio Salieri: Angiolina: Overture (1800)
Franz Waxman: Prince Valiant: Suite (1954)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)
Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique (1905)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3 in g (1847)
Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)
Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite (1670)
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)
Gabriel Fauré: Elégie in c (1883)
Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)
Igor Stravinsky: The Fairy's Kiss (1928)
Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom (1904)
John Corigliano: Voyage for Flute & Strings (1983)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Tomás Luis de Victoria: Jesu, dulcis memoria (1600)
Henryk Wieniawski: Légende (1859)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 13 (1778)
Niels Gade: Andantino from Symphony No. 1 (1842)
Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)
John Dowland: Me, me, and none but me (1603)
Max Reger: The Violin-Playing Hermit (1913)
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Air (1884)
Duke Ellington: A Single Petal of a Rose (1959)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)