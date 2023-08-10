© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The News Roundup - Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published August 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT
US President Joe Biden speaks with Ed Keable, Superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park, while viewing the Grand Canyon from Yaki Point lookout at the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.
US President Joe Biden speaks with Ed Keable, Superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park, while viewing the Grand Canyon from Yaki Point lookout at the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

President Joe Biden is keeping his monument streak going, this time selecting more than 404,000 hectares of land near the Grand Canyon for protection. The move is welcome news for activists and members of Indigenous nations in the area.

Voters in Ohio struck down a proposal to make modifying the state’s Constitution more difficult. The decision comes in response to the Republican-controlled state legislature attempting to restrict abortion access.

In an ironic twist, Zoom, the video conferencing giant, is ordering its workers to return to the office. So is the federal government.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

