Chevoit? I-74 sign misspells name of Hamilton County town

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published August 3, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT
a green sign with white lettering against a blue sky that reads "exit 14 north bed road cheviot 1/4 mile."
The sign as seen on Aug. 3, 2023.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says it is aware that one of its signs on I-74 is misspelled.

Exit 14 to North Bend Road heading east lists Cheviot as C-H-E-V-O-I-T instead of the correct C-H-E-V-I-O-T. WVXU confirmed the westbound sign features the correct spelling.

"The exit sign at North Bend Road and Cheviot was installed on or around July 20 by our contractor; however, ODOT ordered the sign from the fabricator (not our internal sign shop), and the misspelling was in the design or work order that we submitted," explains an ODOT spokesperson. "...We placed an order for an overlay on July 27, and this is due to arrive any day."

Sometimes the pronunciation of this city is in dispute, but never the spelling.

The city was named in 1818 by John Craig, who named it after the Cheviot Hills on the boundary between England and Scotland, according to the city of Cheviot's website.

ODOT promises to fix the sign in the next couple of weeks.

Ann Thompson
Ann Thompson has decades of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting.
