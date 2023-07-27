© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Columbus, state Democrats call on GOP to take action to prevent gun violence

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Matthew Rand
Published July 27, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other Democratic leaders called on Republicans at the statehouse to "get out of the way" of meaningful gun reform legislation.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other Democratic leaders called on Republicans at the statehouse to "get out of the way" of meaningful gun reform legislation.

Columbus city leaders and Democratic state lawmakers held a news conference at the Ohio Statehouse Thursday, calling on Republican colleagues to "get on the right side of history" when it comes to meaningful reforms to prevent gun violence.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says almost 90% of the city's 88 homicides so far this year have involved firearms.

He says despite the city's best efforts to enact stronger local gun laws, Statehouse Republicans continue to stand in the way.

"They've turned a blind eye to reality and fact and reason and passed the most dangerous and reckless gun laws in the history of this state, going against law enforcement, going against prosecutors, going against research and evidence, putting our neighborhoods and our officers at greater risk," Ginther said.

A new USA TODAY Network/Suffolk University poll shows over 7 in 10 Ohioans support measures such as mandatory background checks, red flag laws and safe storage regulations, as well as mandatory training for concealed carry.

