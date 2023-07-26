Circleville Police fire officer who ordered K-9 officer to attack unarmed Black man

The city of Circleville announced Wednesday the community's police department fired Officer Ryan Speakman after a review of his actions on July 4, when he ordered a K-9 to attack an unarmed Black suspect.

In a news release, the city announced Speakman was terminated effective immediately. The release stated Speakman "did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers," when he helped arrest 23-year-old Tennessee resident Jadarrius Rose.

Rose led police on a multi-county chase in southeast and central Ohio until his truck was stopped in Pickaway County. As he surrendered to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and held his hands up in cooperation, Speakman and Circleville officers arrived and Speakman released his K-9 and ordered it to attack Rose, according to officials.

In body camera footage, Rose is seen being taken to the ground as the K-9 bites his arm. State troopers and other officers are heard yelling at Speakman to not release the dog, because Rose had his hands up.

Rose faces felony charges of failing to comply with police in Ross County after he led officers on a multi-county chase in a semi-truck in southeast Ohio between Chillicothe and Pickaway County. Police say they were trying to pull him over because of a missing mud flap.

It is not clear whether Speakman will face criminal charges for his actions. Circleville Police said they do not plan to have further comment at this time, calling the situation a "personnel matter."

While the release did state Speakman was fired, it said the Use of Force Review Board investigation found Speakman followed procedure. The release stated the board does not have the ability to determine discipline, indicating their review findings were not a determining factor in Speakman's firing.

The incident drew backlash both nationally and across the state, including criticism from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who called the incident "horrific."

The release also pushed back on Governor Mike DeWine, who made comments Tuesday about the incident and said it shows officers need more training. The police department said it follows uniform state standards and claimed to meet or exceed all current Ohio laws and standards for police training for their K-9 teams.

"We know the video of the incident is upsetting and has attracted widespread attention and comments, including Gov. Mike DeWine raising the issue of training," the release said.

The release also said the department's K-9 unit has been sent back to Shallow Creek Kennels Inc., the Pennsylvania-based police service dog training facility that trained the dog involved in the incident.

Officials said the facility will give the dogs more evaluation and annual training.

Community organizers are planning to protest at the Circleville Police Department headquarters at noon Saturday. The group is calling on Police Chief Gary Shawn Baer to be held accountable following Speakman's firing.