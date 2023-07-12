Former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone wants Jan. 6 instigators to face consequences

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with former Washington D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, who was attacked by rioters as he tried to defend the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Fanone says he’s no longer trying to change the minds of conspiracy theorists, but is hoping former President Donald Trump and his circle are criminally charged soon for inciting the riot.

