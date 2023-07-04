Meta to launch Twitter rival Threads on Thursday

Meta is set to roll out its new app Threads this week. The app, designed to be a direct competitor to Twitter, has appeared on the Apple app store and should be available for use on Thursday. The launch comes as Twitter faces yet more turmoil under the reign of Elon Musk.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” has the latest on all of it and joins host Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.