© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Funeral services are Monday for 3 boys killed in Clermont County

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published June 26, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT
three young blonde boys in t-shirts and shorts sit on a low wall smiling at the camera
Rachel Brown
/
Facebook
Clayton Doerman, 7, Hunter Doerman, 4, and Chase Doerman, 3, are described as brothers bonded together in life and now for eternity in heaven.

Three Clermont County brothers who authorities say were executed by their father June 15 in their front yard, will be laid to rest Monday after a celebration of life.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. and will be followed by the celebration of life at 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Glen Este, 1034 Old State Rte. 74, Batavia, Ohio, 45103.

Seven-year-old Clayton, four-year-old Hunter and 3-year-old Chase were killed June 15. Their dad, Chad Doerman, has been indicted on 21 counts of murder, kidnapping and felonious assault after confessing to the crime. He has pleaded not guilty.

According to the funeral website, the "three brothers bonded together in life and now for eternity as God has reeled them into heaven for unending days of fishing, playing outside way past bedtime, laughing loudly, and non-stop giggling."

Clayton, known as "Clayton Man," "loved making Lego creations ... telling jokes ... creating or sharing treasures," the website says.

Hunter, known as "Hunter Dog," "loved catching frogs" and "his love of baseball extended beyond the ball field to his bed ... and he loved calling his mom and sister, 'pretty girls.' "

Chase, known as "Chasers," "loved swinging on swings and couldn't wait to be a baseball player like his brothers. ... He was the best cuddler."

People who come to Monday's services are asked to wear bright colors.

Ann Thompson
Ann Thompson has decades of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting.
See stories by Ann Thompson