Funeral services are Monday for 3 boys killed in Clermont County

Three Clermont County brothers who authorities say were executed by their father June 15 in their front yard, will be laid to rest Monday after a celebration of life.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. and will be followed by the celebration of life at 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Glen Este, 1034 Old State Rte. 74, Batavia, Ohio, 45103.

Seven-year-old Clayton, four-year-old Hunter and 3-year-old Chase were killed June 15. Their dad, Chad Doerman, has been indicted on 21 counts of murder, kidnapping and felonious assault after confessing to the crime. He has pleaded not guilty.

According to the funeral website, the "three brothers bonded together in life and now for eternity as God has reeled them into heaven for unending days of fishing, playing outside way past bedtime, laughing loudly, and non-stop giggling."

Clayton, known as "Clayton Man," "loved making Lego creations ... telling jokes ... creating or sharing treasures," the website says.

Hunter, known as "Hunter Dog," "loved catching frogs" and "his love of baseball extended beyond the ball field to his bed ... and he loved calling his mom and sister, 'pretty girls.' "

Chase, known as "Chasers," "loved swinging on swings and couldn't wait to be a baseball player like his brothers. ... He was the best cuddler."

People who come to Monday's services are asked to wear bright colors.

