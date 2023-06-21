This week on Innovations on WCLV 90.3: We commemorate local composer Loris Chobanian (1933–2023)

Word reached us just last week that prominent and prolific northeast Ohio composer Loris Chobanian had passed away in May at the age of 90.

Born in Mosul, Iraq to parents of Arrmenian heritage, Chobanian studied guitar with Jacque Tchakerian and performed regularly on Baghdad Television while working at the Khanaqin Oil Company.

Chobanian came to the United States to study composition at Louisiana State University, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and at Michigan State University, where he received his Ph.D in music composition.

At Baldwin-Wallace University, Chobanian was on the faculty for 40 years, during which time he was a professor of composition and composer-in-residence. He also taught guitar and lute.

This Sunday, June 25, at 9 pm on Innovations, Mark Satola will present four works by Loris Chobanian, including “Forum of the Gods” for symphonic winds, a sonata for solo guitar, “The Mad Violin” for solo violin, and Concierto del Fuego, for flamenco guitar and orchestra, featuring world-renowned flamenco guitarist Maria Temo, a former pupil of Chobanian. It promises to be a stimulating hour of music, and a fitting tribute to one of our region’s great composers.