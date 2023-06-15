© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews

Ohio Light Opera Opens "How to Succeed," "No, No, Nanette" and "H.M.S. Pinafore" in June

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published June 15, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT
Ohio Light Opera Artistic Director Steven Daigle explains to WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber how some of the orchestral parts for "No, No, Nanette" ended up at a garage sale. "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," one of the few musicals to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, opens June 15, with "No, No, Nanette" beginning June 22. Gilbert and Sullivan's "H.M.S. Pinafore" completes the June openings on the 29th. All performances take place at the Freelander Theater at the College of Wooster.

Jacqueline Gerber
