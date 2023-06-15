Ohio Light Opera Opens "How to Succeed," "No, No, Nanette" and "H.M.S. Pinafore" in June

Ohio Light Opera Artistic Director Steven Daigle explains to WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber how some of the orchestral parts for "No, No, Nanette" ended up at a garage sale. "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," one of the few musicals to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, opens June 15, with "No, No, Nanette" beginning June 22. Gilbert and Sullivan's "H.M.S. Pinafore" completes the June openings on the 29th. All performances take place at the Freelander Theater at the College of Wooster.