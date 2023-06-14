WCLV Program Guide 06-14-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Charlie Haden In Angel City Blue In Green
Bobo Stenson Sphere The red flower
Kenny Garrett Do Your Dance Bossa
Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Caravanserai
Larry Goldings Ramshackle Serenade Mr. Meagles
Miles Davis Porgy and Bess I Loves You Porgy
Art Farmer When Farmer Met Gryce Blue Lights
Benny Golson New Time, New Tet Grove's Groove
Eddie Lockjaw Davis Goin' To The Meetin' Goin' To Meetin'
Larry Young Into Somethin' Tyrone
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Safe Corners
Michael Moore The History of Jazz Vol 1 I'm Coming Virginia
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Sweet Pumpkin
Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Speak Like A Child
Lenny Breau/ D Young Live at Bourbon Street Two Lonely People
Vincente Archer Short Stories Message To A Friend
T Flanagan/Red Mitchell You're Me You're Me
Gordon/Reed We2 Five Spot After Dark
Mary Stallings Don't Look Back Love Me or Leave Me
Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson If I Were A Bell
Bill Heid Dealin' Wid It Hurt So Bad
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Resonant Emotions
Hank Mobley Straight No Filter Hank's Waltz
Michael Dease Best Next Thing With Love
Rick Roe Lucid Dream Love Dance
Paul Shaw Moment of Clarity Mary Oliver
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club Nearness of You
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace
Chet Baker/Art Pepper The Playboys Minor yours
Jim Snidero San Juan In a Daze
Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Blues In Sophistication
Lester Young Lester Young with the Oscar Peterson Trio Just You Just Me
Fars Waller The Joint is Jumping I'm Crazy 'Bout My Baby
Art Tatum/ Buddy DeFranco Complete Group Masterpieces Memories Of You
Christian Jacob New Standards Vol 5 A Ballad for Pete Candoli
Art Pepper Complete Village Vanguard Sessions Goodbye
Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through Ava's Dance
Mark Masters Priestess Dance Eternal Spirits Dance!
Allan Chase Dark Clouds with Silver Linings Close Your Eyes
Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Estate
Aaron Lington Cape Breton Cape Breton
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial
Henry Conerway With Pride For Dignity Slippery
Ray Charles The Genius Sings the Blues Mr. Charles' Blues
Ben Webster For the Guv'nor Worksong
Laurence Hobgood When the Heart Dances The Cost of Living
Charles Lloyd The Water is Wide Figure In Blue
Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Mr. Walker
Steve Davis Say When Shortcake
Brad Mehldau The Art of the Trio-Vol 3 At A Loss
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731)
Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)
Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn (1899)
Francesco Maria Veracini: Orchestral Suite No. 6 (1722)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)
Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite (2011)
François Chauvon: Tibiades: Suite No. 6 (1717)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Menuetto from Symphony No. 40 (1788)
Josef Strauss: Forever Polka (1865)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: La savane (1846)
Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera (1888)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen'
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture (1888)
Ricardo Castro: Polonaise from Piano Concerto (1887)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes (1739)
Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Bourrée (1932)
Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1783)
Leos Janácek: Jealousy (1903)
Mason Bates: Ford's Farm (2012)
Ottorino Respighi: Brazilian Impressions (1928)
Traditional: The British Grenadiers
Richard Strauss: Schlagobers: Waltz (1922)
Frank Loesser: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying: Overture (1961)
Stephan Koncz: A New 'Satiesfaction' (2016)
Erik Satie: Le Piccadilly (1904)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Orlande de Lassus: Magnificat octavi toni (1567)
Orlande de Lassus: Matona mia cara (1555)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Hark, hark, the lark' (1838)
Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in C (1715)
Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite (1927)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 in b-Flat (1837)
Silvestre Revueltas: Janitzio (1933)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in C (1773)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 in D 'Posthorn' (1779)
Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4 (1868)
Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in b (1878)
Alexandre Luigini: Ballet égyptien: Part 1 (1875)
Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus (1876)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1782)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E-Flat (1945)
Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphonie Concertante in G (1778)
Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture (1899)
Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Overture (1874)
Orlande de Lassus: Jubilate Deo (1585)
Orlande de Lassus: Domine Dominus noster (1590)
Antonio Lotti: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1710)
Eric Whitacre: This Marriage (2004)
Jean Sibelius: Tapiola (1926)
Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek: The New Enterprise (1979)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Dudley Buck: Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled Banner' (1887)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah (1741)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' (1876)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)
Max Richter: Vivaldi's Winter Concerto Recomposed (2012)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)
Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Des Antonius von Padua Fischpredigt (1899)
Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)
Maurice Ravel: In the Style of Chabrier (1913)
Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite (1927)
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911)
Federico García Lorca: Sevillanas del siglo XVIII (1931)
20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony Orchestra, Christopher Wilkins, conductor; Amanda Lynn Bottoms, mezzo soprano; Treble Voices of the Akron Symphony Chorus, Chris Albanese director; Treble Voices of the University of Akron Concert Choir, Marie Bucoy-Calavan, director
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)
Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)
Henryk Wieniawski: Légende (1859)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Village (1894)
Robert Schumann: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1846)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)
Anonymous: Ballad 'Johnny Faa'
William Grant Still: Bayou Home (1944)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1957)
E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G: Air (1948)