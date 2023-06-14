WCLV Program Guide 06-14-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Charlie Haden In Angel City Blue In Green

Bobo Stenson Sphere The red flower

Kenny Garrett Do Your Dance Bossa

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Caravanserai

Larry Goldings Ramshackle Serenade Mr. Meagles

Miles Davis Porgy and Bess I Loves You Porgy

Art Farmer When Farmer Met Gryce Blue Lights

Benny Golson New Time, New Tet Grove's Groove

Eddie Lockjaw Davis Goin' To The Meetin' Goin' To Meetin'

Larry Young Into Somethin' Tyrone

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Safe Corners

Michael Moore The History of Jazz Vol 1 I'm Coming Virginia

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Sweet Pumpkin

Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Speak Like A Child

Lenny Breau/ D Young Live at Bourbon Street Two Lonely People

Vincente Archer Short Stories Message To A Friend

T Flanagan/Red Mitchell You're Me You're Me

Gordon/Reed We2 Five Spot After Dark

Mary Stallings Don't Look Back Love Me or Leave Me

Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson If I Were A Bell

Bill Heid Dealin' Wid It Hurt So Bad

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Resonant Emotions

Hank Mobley Straight No Filter Hank's Waltz

Michael Dease Best Next Thing With Love

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Love Dance

Paul Shaw Moment of Clarity Mary Oliver

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club Nearness of You

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace

Chet Baker/Art Pepper The Playboys Minor yours

Jim Snidero San Juan In a Daze

Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Blues In Sophistication

Lester Young Lester Young with the Oscar Peterson Trio Just You Just Me

Fars Waller The Joint is Jumping I'm Crazy 'Bout My Baby

Art Tatum/ Buddy DeFranco Complete Group Masterpieces Memories Of You

Christian Jacob New Standards Vol 5 A Ballad for Pete Candoli

Art Pepper Complete Village Vanguard Sessions Goodbye

Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through Ava's Dance

Mark Masters Priestess Dance Eternal Spirits Dance!

Allan Chase Dark Clouds with Silver Linings Close Your Eyes

Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Estate

Aaron Lington Cape Breton Cape Breton

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial

Henry Conerway With Pride For Dignity Slippery

Ray Charles The Genius Sings the Blues Mr. Charles' Blues

Ben Webster For the Guv'nor Worksong

Laurence Hobgood When the Heart Dances The Cost of Living

Charles Lloyd The Water is Wide Figure In Blue

Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Mr. Walker

Steve Davis Say When Shortcake

Brad Mehldau The Art of the Trio-Vol 3 At A Loss

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731)

Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)

Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn (1899)

Francesco Maria Veracini: Orchestral Suite No. 6 (1722)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite (2011)

François Chauvon: Tibiades: Suite No. 6 (1717)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Menuetto from Symphony No. 40 (1788)

Josef Strauss: Forever Polka (1865)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: La savane (1846)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera (1888)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen'

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture (1888)

Ricardo Castro: Polonaise from Piano Concerto (1887)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes (1739)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Bourrée (1932)

Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1783)

Leos Janácek: Jealousy (1903)

Mason Bates: Ford's Farm (2012)

Ottorino Respighi: Brazilian Impressions (1928)

Traditional: The British Grenadiers

Richard Strauss: Schlagobers: Waltz (1922)

Frank Loesser: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying: Overture (1961)

Stephan Koncz: A New 'Satiesfaction' (2016)

Erik Satie: Le Piccadilly (1904)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Orlande de Lassus: Magnificat octavi toni (1567)

Orlande de Lassus: Matona mia cara (1555)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Hark, hark, the lark' (1838)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in C (1715)

Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite (1927)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 in b-Flat (1837)

Silvestre Revueltas: Janitzio (1933)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in C (1773)

LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 in D 'Posthorn' (1779)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4 (1868)

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in b (1878)

Alexandre Luigini: Ballet égyptien: Part 1 (1875)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus (1876)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1782)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E-Flat (1945)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphonie Concertante in G (1778)

Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture (1899)

Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Overture (1874)

Orlande de Lassus: Jubilate Deo (1585)

Orlande de Lassus: Domine Dominus noster (1590)

Antonio Lotti: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1710)

Eric Whitacre: This Marriage (2004)

Jean Sibelius: Tapiola (1926)

Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek: The New Enterprise (1979)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Dudley Buck: Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled Banner' (1887)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah (1741)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' (1876)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

Max Richter: Vivaldi's Winter Concerto Recomposed (2012)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Des Antonius von Padua Fischpredigt (1899)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

Maurice Ravel: In the Style of Chabrier (1913)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite (1927)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911)

Federico García Lorca: Sevillanas del siglo XVIII (1931)

20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony Orchestra, Christopher Wilkins, conductor; Amanda Lynn Bottoms, mezzo soprano; Treble Voices of the Akron Symphony Chorus, Chris Albanese director; Treble Voices of the University of Akron Concert Choir, Marie Bucoy-Calavan, director

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)

Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

Henryk Wieniawski: Légende (1859)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Village (1894)

Robert Schumann: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1846)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Anonymous: Ballad 'Johnny Faa'

William Grant Still: Bayou Home (1944)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1957)

E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G: Air (1948)