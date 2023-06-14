© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WCLV Program Guide 06-14-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published June 14, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Charlie Haden     In Angel City     Blue In Green

      Bobo Stenson      Sphere      The red flower

      Kenny Garrett     Do Your Dance     Bossa

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      Caravanserai

      Larry Goldings    Ramshackle Serenade     Mr. Meagles

      Miles Davis Porgy and Bess    I Loves You Porgy

      Art Farmer  When Farmer Met Gryce   Blue Lights

      Benny Golson      New Time, New Tet Grove's Groove

      Eddie Lockjaw Davis     Goin' To The Meetin'    Goin' To Meetin'

      Larry Young Into Somethin'    Tyrone

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Song Of Serenity

      Joe Farnsworth     In What Direction Are You Heading   Safe Corners

      Michael Moore     The History of Jazz Vol 1     I'm Coming Virginia

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     Sweet Pumpkin

      Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Speak Like A Child

      Lenny Breau/ D Young    Live at Bourbon Street  Two Lonely People

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     Message To A Friend

      T Flanagan/Red Mitchell You're Me   You're Me

      Gordon/Reed We2   Five Spot After Dark

      Mary Stallings    Don't Look Back   Love Me or Leave Me

      Steve Hudson      The World of Steve Hudson     If I Were A Bell

      Bill Heid   Dealin' Wid It    Hurt So Bad

      Quentin Baxter    Art Moves Jazz    Resonant Emotions

      Hank Mobley Straight No Filter      Hank's Waltz

      Michael Dease     Best Next Thing   With Love

      Rick Roe    Lucid Dream Love Dance

      Paul Shaw   Moment of Clarity Mary Oliver

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

George Coleman    Live at Small's Jazz Club     Nearness of You

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Search For Peace

      Chet Baker/Art Pepper   The Playboys      Minor yours

      Jim Snidero San Juan    In a Daze

      Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2     Blues In Sophistication

      Lester Young      Lester Young with the Oscar Peterson Trio Just You Just Me

      Fars Waller The Joint is Jumping    I'm Crazy 'Bout My Baby

      Art Tatum/ Buddy DeFranco     Complete Group Masterpieces   Memories Of You

      Christian Jacob   New Standards Vol 5     A Ballad for Pete Candoli

      Art Pepper  Complete Village Vanguard Sessions  Goodbye

      Birmingham Seven   Just Passing Through    Ava's Dance

      Mark Masters      Priestess   Dance Eternal Spirits Dance!

      Allan Chase Dark Clouds with Silver Linings     Close Your Eyes

      Roberta Brenza    It's My Turn to Color   Estate

      Aaron Lington     Cape Breton Cape Breton

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Celestial

      Henry Conerway    With Pride For Dignity  Slippery

      Ray Charles The Genius Sings the Blues    Mr. Charles' Blues

      Ben Webster For the Guv'nor   Worksong

      Laurence Hobgood  When the Heart Dances   The Cost of Living

      Charles Lloyd     The Water is Wide Figure In Blue

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Con Alma

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Mr. Walker

      Steve Davis Say When    Shortcake

      Brad Mehldau      The Art of the Trio-Vol 3     At A Loss

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731)

Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)

Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn (1899)

Francesco Maria Veracini: Orchestral Suite No. 6 (1722)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite (2011)

François Chauvon: Tibiades: Suite No. 6 (1717)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Menuetto from Symphony No. 40 (1788)

Josef Strauss: Forever Polka (1865)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: La savane (1846)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Habanera (1888)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen'

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture (1888)

Ricardo Castro: Polonaise from Piano Concerto (1887)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes (1739)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Bourrée (1932)

Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1783)

Leos Janácek: Jealousy (1903)

Mason Bates: Ford's Farm (2012)

Ottorino Respighi: Brazilian Impressions (1928)

Traditional: The British Grenadiers

Richard Strauss: Schlagobers: Waltz (1922)

Frank Loesser: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying: Overture (1961)

Stephan Koncz: A New 'Satiesfaction' (2016)

Erik Satie: Le Piccadilly (1904)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Orlande de Lassus: Magnificat octavi toni (1567)

Orlande de Lassus: Matona mia cara (1555)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Hark, hark, the lark' (1838)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in C (1715)

Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite (1927)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 in b-Flat (1837)

Silvestre Revueltas: Janitzio (1933)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in C (1773)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 in D 'Posthorn' (1779)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4 (1868)

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in b (1878)

Alexandre Luigini: Ballet égyptien: Part 1 (1875)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus (1876)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1782)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E-Flat (1945)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphonie Concertante in G (1778)

Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture (1899)

Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Overture (1874)

Orlande de Lassus: Jubilate Deo (1585)

Orlande de Lassus: Domine Dominus noster (1590)

Antonio Lotti: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1710)

Eric Whitacre: This Marriage (2004)

Jean Sibelius: Tapiola (1926)

Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek: The New Enterprise (1979)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Dudley Buck: Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled Banner' (1887)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah (1741)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' (1876)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

Max Richter: Vivaldi's Winter Concerto Recomposed (2012)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Des Antonius von Padua Fischpredigt (1899)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

Maurice Ravel: In the Style of Chabrier (1913)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite (1927)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911)

Federico García Lorca: Sevillanas del siglo XVIII (1931)

20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony Orchestra, Christopher Wilkins, conductor; Amanda Lynn Bottoms, mezzo soprano; Treble Voices of the Akron Symphony Chorus, Chris Albanese director; Treble Voices of the University of Akron Concert Choir, Marie Bucoy-Calavan, director

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)

Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

Henryk Wieniawski: Légende (1859)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Village (1894)

Robert Schumann: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1846)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Anonymous: Ballad 'Johnny Faa'

William Grant Still: Bayou Home (1944)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1957)

E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G: Air (1948)