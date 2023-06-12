© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SCOTUS decision in Alamaba voting rights case impacts in other states

Published June 12, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

A number of states across the country are trying to figure out what last week’s surprise Supreme Court decision on voting rights will mean for their congressional districts. The court ruled against Alabama’s congressional map for diluting the power of Black voters. And experts say the decision could impact the balance of power in Congress.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Rebecca Green, associate professor at William and Mary Law School and co-director of the election law program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here and Now stories