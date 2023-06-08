The News Roundup – Domestic

The East Coast is dealing with the impact of smoke from wildfires in Canada that’s blown south. Images out of New York City this week show haze and orange skies. Now, the smoke is moving south to Philadelphia and Washington D.C. Flights have been delayed, sporting events have been postponed or canceled, and schools have been impacted.

Justice Department prosecutors have informed Former President Donald Trump’s legal team that he is being investigated for the mishandling of classified documents.

The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest organization devoted to LGBTQ+ causes, declared a state of emergency for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Americans. Laws passed in recent months significantly restrict gender-affirming healthcare and the acknowledgment of LGBTQ+ issues and history in the classroom.

