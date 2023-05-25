© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How one Tina Turner superfan will cherish her legacy

Published May 25, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT
A portrait of the late singer Tina Turner sits next to flowers at her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Chris Pizzello/AP)
A portrait of the late singer Tina Turner sits next to flowers at her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Tina Turner was a true icon in every sense of the word. Often referred to as the “Queen of Rock ‘n Roll,” Turner leaves behind an incredible musical legacy, having paved the way for so many artists after her. Beyond her phenomenal vocal skills, her relationship with her dedicated fans is notable.

Here & Now‘s Scottt Tong speaks with one superfan, Donovan Marcelle, who once had the opportunity of a lifetime performing with her on stage during her reunion tour in 2000.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here and Now stories