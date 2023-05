Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd discuss the latest in politics including the latest from the 2024 presidential race and down-to-the-wire debt ceiling negotiations between White House officials and House Republicans, with our Friday politics roundtable guests Margaret Talev and Francesca Chambers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.