Center for Arts-Inspired Learning Presents Free Student Musical Showcase May 19

Sheffia Randall-Nickerson, President and CEO of Center for Arts-Inspired Learning, chats with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber about the final student performance in the free program of instruction called "Inspiration Through Music/Play It Forward!," for grades 3 and up. The free musical showcase featuring young musicians takes place Friday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Studio 105, 1470 East 105th Street, Cleveland. Doors open at 6. Parking is free.