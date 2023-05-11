WYSO wins 12 Ohio journalism awards

WYSO won 12 Ohio Associated Press Media Editors awards on Sunday — including second place for General Excellence.

Neenah Ellis — director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices — was inducted into the Hall of Fame. She also won first place with host Jerry Kenney for a documentary remembering filmmaker Julia Reichart.

Jerry Kenney won first place for hosting.

Other first place winners were Jason Reynolds for sports reporting on surfers in Dayton and Tony Holloway for a story on a veteran recovering from PTSD.

Kathryn Mobley and Chris Welter also won first place for their coverage of a Trump rally last fall. And Leila Goldstein got the top prize for her coverage of Ohioans involved in the January 6 capitol attack.

Basim Blunt took home two second place awards — one for the Race Project and one for Dayton Youth Radio.

Kathryn Mobley also took second place for a story on a Beavercreek income tax proposal. Chris Welter also got a second place for a story on Central State’s football team.