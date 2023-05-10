What the 14th Amendment means for the debt limit

President Biden was asked Tuesday if he’d consider turning to the 14th amendment to bypass the debt limit. He indicated he was considering it, but for the future, not now.

Some scholars say the debt limit goes against section 4 of the 14th Amendment, which says the public debt of the U.S. government “shall not be questioned.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Eric Foner, professor emeritus of history at Columbia University and author of “The Second Founding: How the Civil War and Reconstruction Remade the Constitution.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

