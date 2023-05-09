Ohio Board of Education names new interim superintendent

Ohio has named an interim state superintendent.

Chris Woolard will oversee K-12 public education in the state of Ohio.

This is the third time in three years a new interim superintendent has been named.

Woolard is the current Chief Program Officer at the Ohio Department of Education. He will replace Stephanie Siddens who is headed to Upper Arlington City Schools to become that district's deputy superintendent.

Woolard's selection by the state Board of Education comes as Ohio politicians in the House and Senate are pushing to restructure public education in the state.

Senate Bill 1, which passed in the Ohio Senate on March 1, would give nearly all educational responsibilities to the governor's office. It would also demote the state superintendent to an advisory position.

That is one reason among many as to why the state board has struggled to place a permanent superintendent.