Cellist Alisa Weilerstein brings FRAGMENTS to Severance

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published May 6, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT
[Airdate May 9]

On Thursday, May 11, as part of The Cleveland Orchestra's Mandel Opera and Humanities Festival, cellist Alisa Weilerstein will present the first installment of an ambitious project called FRAGMENTS. Part theater and part recital, these immersive performances highlight diverse and contemporary voices in classical music alongside the cello suites of JS Bach, but not in ways you expect.

Weilerstein spoke with WCLV's John Mills about the project and her upcoming performance in Cleveland.

