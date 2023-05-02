Here are the 2023 Tony Nominations announced so far this morning
The 2023 Tony Award nominations are being presented this morning by Lea Michele — former Glee star and the woman who transformed the Funny Girl revival into a hit — and Myles Frost, who won the Tony last year for portraying Michael Jackson in MJ the Musical.
We're updating the list as they're being announced.
The awards are scheduled to be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+ on June 11, 2023.
Best Musical
&Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Play
Ain't No Mo'
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt
Best Musical Revival
Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Camelot
Into the Woods
Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Play Revival
A Doll's House
The Piano Lesson
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Topdog/Underdog
Best Leading Actress of a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Best Leading Actress of a Play
Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Best Leading Actor of a Musical
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian D'Arcy James, Into The Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Best Leading Actor of a Play
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman
