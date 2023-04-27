© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Cut logo with sound wave cutting through the word "cut."
The Cut
“The Cut” is a weekly reporters notebook-type essay by an Ideastream Public Media content creator, reflecting on the news and on life in Northeast Ohio. What exactly does “The Cut” mean? It's a throwback to the old days of using a razor blade to cut analog tape. In radio lingo, we refer to sound bites as “cuts.” So think of these behind-the-scene essays as “cuts” from Ideastream's producers.

Think your vote doesn’t make a difference? This year in Akron, think again

Ideastream Public Media | By Andrew Meyer
Published April 27, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT
The seven candidates running for Akron mayor participate in a debate on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. From left to right are candidates Mark Greer, Akron City Councilmember Shammas Malik, Keith Mills, Akron City Councilmember Tara Mosley, Joshua Schaffer, Deputy Mayor Marco Sommerville and Summit County Councilmember Jeff Wilhite.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
The seven candidates running for Akron mayor participated in a debate on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. From left to right are candidates Mark Greer, Akron City Councilmember Shammas Malik, Keith Mills, Akron City Councilmember Tara Mosley, Joshua Schaffer, Deputy Mayor Marco Sommerville and Summit County Councilmember Jeff Wilhite.

Akron voters have a choice to make next week. And it’s a critical one at a consequential time.

Yes, I’m talking about the vote for mayor.

If you’re a regular listener of WKSU or user of ideastream.org, you know that there are seven candidates vying for the Democratic nomination. No Republicans made the ballot, so whomever wins is likely to be the city’s next mayor beginning in 2024.

There’s a diversity of experience, age, race and gender. Ideastream’s news team has worked throughout the campaign to help you learn more about them. We co-hosted two debates, one where we asked our own questions, the other where the residents of Akron asked the questions. We put together a dynamic online candidate guide so you could learn more about them. And we commissioned two polls. The first was to get a better sense of the most important issues facing Akron. The second one, released this week: Who is your choice?

And the winner is….

Unclear. While voters have learned much more about the seven Democrats they’ll choose from, there's no single definitive frontrunner.

The poll shows it's a three-way race. Councilmember Shammas Malik is out in front, trailed closely by Deputy Mayor Marco Sommerville, trailed closely by Councilmember Tara Mosley. The difference between the three is within the poll’s margin of error, and even more significantly, a third of respondents say they’re still undecided.

Simply put: This is anyone’s race, and every single vote in Akron can make a big difference.

As we have been doing all along, our team of reporters will be covering the race closely, fanning out on Tuesday to report the results of the vote. You’ll find robust reporting from us Tuesday night on our website and on Twitter. And on Wednesday, as you wake up, you’ll be able to hear the latest on the Akron mayoral primary and other key races and levies on Morning Edition and on the Sound of Ideas.

We hope you make an informed choice for mayor, and then choose to be informed with Ideastream Public Media.

Tags
The Frequency Week in ReviewAkron mayor
Andrew Meyer
Andrew joined Ideastream Public Media as part of the 2021 merger with WKSU. Since August of 2022 he has served as the deputy editor – news. He also serves as a regular panelist on the “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable” as well as a backup host for the program and as a fill-in local host for “Morning Edition,” “Here and Now” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Andrew Meyer