Study finds melatonin supplements vary in actual dosage compared to what's advertised

Some people may be getting more than they bargained for when taking melatonin gummies to help them sleep. A new study found that melatonin gummies may contain up to three times more melatonin than advertised due to little FDA oversight.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with STAT reporter Nicholas Florko about why this is concerning.

