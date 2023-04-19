Muslims in Dayton observe Ramadan, a period of reflection and renewal

On a Friday, Imam Mahmoud Shaaban leads evening prayers at the Al Huda mosque in Bellbrook where about 300 people have gathered to break the daily fast. This weekend, Muslims across the world will celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of the Month of Ramadan, where Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

“This month is a special month so that you can get closer to your Lord, where you first purify your soul,” said Imam Shaaban. “You prevent yourself from eating and drinking so that you can think about the poor and needy. It is also a month of sympathy and cooperation.”

During Ramadan, Muslims are required to abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk for 30 days. Before sunrise, they eat a light breakfast known as suhur. In the evening, Muslims break their fast with iftar, which usually starts with dates, milk or water, followed by a full meal.

Rana Al Janabi, a math teacher in Dayton, observes Iftar with her family at Al Huda. She is also one of the volunteers organizing Iftar.

“This is a holy month, where we worship God and we try to do our best good deeds," Al Janabi explained. “Sharing the food is just one sign of sharing and giving to other people. One of the good deeds that you do is to make food and help people break the fast.”

Built by the Islamic Society of Greater Dayton, The Al Huda Mosque attracts worshippers from as far as Cincinnati and Columbus, who come for prayers. It is one of several mosques in the Dayton region, and serves as a center, with a gymnasium, kitchen and community event space.

After breaking the fast with milk, dates and water, worshippers at Al Huda gather in the community space for a meal of grilled chicken, lamb and saffron flavored rice.

Asma Ahmedurain , a Neuroscience Major, has been in classes all month while observing Ramadan.

“Allah gives you the strength to fast for his sake, so it has not been hard at all,” she said. “I was able to fast, easily. I don't struggle, I don't feel hungry that much or get tired. Allah helps you through it.”

For AhmedDurain, breaking the fast with others not only fosters a spirit of togetherness , but makes the journey during the Holy month less lonely. “You get that vibe of Ramadan. If I just spent it on my own, that would just be boring. When you're around other people, you see that they're all similar to you and all have the same goal.”

Another worshipper, Dr Zahir Iskandarani, said the unique thing about Ramadan is the significance of the communal gathering.

“People get to know each other more at the dinner table, when we exchange ideas, get to know each other and talk about important issues for them and address certain things. That’s what Ramadan is all about.”

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which also include charity and prayer. Again, Imam Mahmoud Shaaban shares the Ramadan message for this year.

“That the purpose or the main goal of the fasting is to be pious, to do good deeds and to avoid bad deeds. So every year Ramadan comes, it’s a chance for everyone to return to God, a chance to clean your heart."