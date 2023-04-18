© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Columbus Police officer Andrew Mitchell found not guilty of murder

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Jared Clayton Brown
Published April 18, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT
Former Columbus vice officer Andrew Mitchell faces charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter stemming from the August 2018 shooting death of Donna Castleberry, 23.
Former Columbus vice officer Andrew Mitchell faces charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter stemming from the August 2018 shooting death of Donna Castleberry, 23.

Former Columbus Police vice officer Andrew Mitchell has been found not guilty after being tried for a second time on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter related to the death of Donna Castleberry.

The jury returned its verdict on Tuesday afternoon after deliberating for several hours starting in the late morning.

The not-guilty verdict was rendered after a jury was deadlocked during a previous trial last April which resulted in a mistrial.

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Sheryl Pritchard said Monday that the evidence showed Donna Castleberry, 23, was attempting to flee to the backseat of an unmarked police car when Mitchell shot and killed her in August 2018.

Former Akron Police Officer Kevin Davis was questioned on Monday as a use-of-force expert by Pritchard and Mitchell's defense team. Davis was the second expert to testify in the trial after former FBI agent Urey Patrick testified last week.

Davis' testimony differed greatly from fellow use-of-force expert Patrick, who was called by the prosecution last week.

Patrick, a 24-year veteran with the FBI, testified Thursday that Mitchell was not justified in using deadly force against Castleberry.

Mitchell still faces a July trial on federal charges of forcing women to have sex in order to win their freedom.

Jared Clayton Brown
Jared Clayton Brown is excited to join the WOSU News team a decade into his journalism career, which has included stops in several markets including Louisville and Atlanta.
See stories by Jared Clayton Brown