From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.
Trinny the Litter Pick-Up Dog Wins Pet News of the Week Apr. 7
WCLV listeners were persuaded by the tidy habits of Trinny, the Border collie trained by her owner to pick up litter and deposit it in the trash bin. Thanks to all who voted, and please vote again next Friday!
Note: The photo above is NOT of Trinny, but of a dog that resembles her. Click on the link for the BBC account of Trinny's adventures, which includes a photo.