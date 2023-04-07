Kettering Health hires firms to dig into financial misconduct claims

Kettering Health Network has hired two companies to investigate allegations of financial and operational misconduct and recommend improvements.

The allegations stem from anonymous complaints filed with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which WYSO obtained through public records requests.

These letters claim that some former top leaders of the system misspent money on travel, home renovations, cars and church expenses. Another anonymous complaint alleges accurate financial information was withheld at board meetings.

Kettering Health is one of the largest employers in the region. It is made up of 14 medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout Southwest Ohio, as well as Kettering Physician Network.

In a statement released to WYSO, Kettering Health says it's fully aware of the allegations of fiscal and operational mismanagement.

"Our board and leadership team take these allegations seriously and are committed to integrity, improvement, and upholding the trust of our staff, providers, and community," the statement says.

The allegations of financial misconduct don't include any money received through donations to any of the hospital’s foundations, the statement says. The health network emphasized that there are stringent policies to ensure that all charitable funds are properly accounted for and are used in compliance with the law.

One firm will independently investigate the allegations of financial mismanagement. Another firm is expected to determine if any updates are needed to the hospital system’s policies.

The statement says the network will take steps to address any issues that come up during the investigation, which could include making changes to the staff and board.

“Our commitment and mission 'to improve the quality of life of the people in the communities we serve through health care and education' will never waver,” the statement says.

Kettering Health officials declined to comment further and did not make any staff available for an interview.