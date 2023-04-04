© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Did you tackle a child on Sunday? Local mall apologizes for Easter egg hunt fiasco

WYSO | By Chris Welter
Published April 4, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT
An easter egg hunt in Maple Ridge, BC.
Michael J.P. Hall
/
Wikimedia Commons
An easter egg hunt in Maple Ridge, BC.

Organizers of an easter egg hunt that happened over the weekend at The Greene shopping mall in Beavercreek are apologizing to the community. In a since-deleted viral Facebook post, the mall's management team says they had a difficult time with crowd control at the egg hunt.

They say grown adults pushed children out of the way and that people were knocked over as they searched for the two thousand eggs and close to one hundred prizes that were hidden in the mall's center court area.

The Greene called the behavior of some people at the event absolutely unacceptable and say that many children left the event completely empty-handed.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.

Chris Welter
Chris Welter is an Environmental Reporter at WYSO through Report for America. In 2017, he completed the radio training program at WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. Prior to joining the team at WYSO, he did boots-on-the-ground conservation work and policy research on land-use issues in southwest Ohio as a Miller Fellow with the Tecumseh Land Trust.
See stories by Chris Welter