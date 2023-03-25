© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Ellinor D'Melon - Tchaikovsky, Lalo

Published March 25, 2023
Ellinor D'Melon - Tchaikovsky, Lalo—Ellinor d’Melon, violin; National Symphony of Ireland/Jaime Martín (Rubicon 1106)

Ellinor D’Melon started to learn the violin aged just two, that would have been in 2002. She was born in Jamaica of Cuban and Jamaican parents. Today at only twenty, "she is one of those rare players who gives the impression that her command – both technical and musical is total," according to The Irish Times. She has the 1st prizes at Henryk Wieniawski competition, Debut Berlin and Novosibirsk competitions. On this, Ellinor’s debut album, she plays two virtuoso showpieces, Peter Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto and the Symphonie espagnole by Edouard Lalo. For listeners who know their fiddles, Ellinor D’Melon plays two different Guarneri ‘del Gesù’ violins on this disc, provided to her by a private Swiss foundation. She’s a remarkable young artist and a name to watch!

