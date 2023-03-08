The Beatbox House on traveling to Asia for the State Department

The State Department sends musicians from all genres — from jazz to bluegrass to hip hop — to places where people don’t have many opportunities to meet performers from America.

And this year, the Brooklyn-based group the Beatbox House will travel to Asia for beatbox competitions, workshops and collaborations with local artists.

The Beatbox House has five core members: Gene Shinozaki, Kenny Urban, NaPoM, Amit and Chris Celiz. Celiz and Shinozaki join us now.

