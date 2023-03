The Southern Baptist Convention has disfellowshiped five churches for employing female ministers. The Convention kicked out Saddleback Church, one of the country’s biggest megachurches.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson gets the latest from Kate Shellnutt, news director at Christianity Today.

