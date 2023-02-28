© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Do states have standing in Supreme Court student loan case?

Published February 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST

The Supreme Court hears arguments on Biden’s plan to relieve billions of dollars in student loan debt. A number of states sued over the debt cancellation arguing it is government overreach.

William Baude, professor at the University of Chicago Law School, also sees Biden’s plan as an overstep. But he’s not calling for the court to strike it down in these cases. Baude argues in a brief with professor Samuel Bray of Notre Dame that the states did not have legal grounds or standing to even file this lawsuit.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Baude.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

