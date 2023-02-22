© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Ohio SPJ Award - Best Reporter: Anna Huntsman

Published February 22, 2023

Anna Huntsman is a lifelong learner, particularly keen on producing deep-dive stories and explanatory pieces on issues that matter most to listeners in her community. She was born and raised in Northeast Ohio and covers the community she grew up in.

Anna has covered a wide array of issues, from the protests following the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black man, to uncovering that city of Akron officials weren’t following a federal consent decree during homeless encampment sweeps. She branches outside of hard news as well; you can hear this in her story about a horse therapy program that helps kids in an underserved urban school district find stress relief and healing. She also regularly appears on Ideastream’s weekly Reporters Roundtable talk show, providing expertise and additional insight about stories she’s reported.

From hard news to human interest, Anna is a versatile and meticulous journalist, always driven to be engaged in her community and to serve it through her reporting.