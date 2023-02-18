Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. president, enters hospice care

Former President Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, is moving to hospice care. Carter is 98 years old and served as president from 1977 to 1981.

The Carter Center issued this statement:

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.