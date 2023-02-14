What we know so far about the UFOs shot down over the U.S.

The White House says that the three unidentified aerial objects shot down in the U.S. in the past week were likely “benign,” drawing a distinction between those and the massive Chinese balloon that was shot down over the coast of South Carolina.

But other than that, the White House has mostly stayed mum on the issue.

On Tuesday, Chinese officials accused the U.S. of abusing technological advantages to tap wires and steal secrets, including from its allies.

They also accused the U.S. of launching similar balloons in Chinese airspace. And now the tit-for-tat spat over the high-altitude fliers is threatening to worsen already strained relations.

Where will this conflict go? And when will it all just come back down to earth?

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5