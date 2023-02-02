© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Campaign seeks to honor DCDC founder Jeraldyne Blunden on postage stamp

WYSO | By Alejandro Figueroa,
Mike Frazier
Published February 2, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST
Several dancers wearing flowing red pants and black tank tops dance together in a performance with their arms raised.
Dayton Contemporary Dance Company
Dayton Public Schools launches a letter-writing campaign asking for a postage stamp to honor Jeraldyne Blunden, the founder of the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company.

Dayton Public Schools is looking to gather 10,000 signed letters to mail to the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee in Washington, D.C. for Black History Month.

the school district is working with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company to ask the committee to consider creating a U.S. Postal Service stamp honoring Jeraldyne Blunden.

Blunden, a 1958 DPS graduate, founded the Dayton dance company in 1968. It’s the oldest modern dance company in Ohio.

Blunden is known for having a lasting impact on the Dayton area, and for establishing an African American dance company during a time when civil rights struggles were prominent.

If you wish to participate in the letter-writing campaign you can visit DCDC.org.

Alejandro Figueroa
Alejandro Figueroa covers food insecurity and the business of food for WYSO through Report for America — a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Alejandro particularly covers the lack of access to healthy and affordable food in Southwest Ohio communities, and what local government and nonprofits are doing to address it. He also covers rural and urban farming
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
