Law & Justice

Philadelphia Eagles' offensive guard indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in Guernsey County

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Jared Clayton Brown
Published February 1, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST
Josh Sills
AP
/
NFLPV AP
This is a 2022 photo of Josh Sills of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Thursday, May 5, 2022 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

An offensive guard with the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles has been indicted on rape charges in Guernsey County.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden announced on Wednesday that 25-year-old Joshua Matthew Sills, of Sarahsville, was indicted on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping in connection with a 2019 incident. Both charges are first-degree felonies.

According to an indictment, in December 2019, Sills was involved in non-consensual sexual activity with a female victim, and he also allegedly held the person against her will.

The incident was immediately reported to authorities. The Guernsey County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation.

The case is being handled by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General's Office.

Sills has been summoned to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 16.

The Eagles are scheduled to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

Sills signed with the Eagles in 2022 after going undrafte and appeared in one game. There's no word on whether he will be allowed to play in the Super Bowl.

He played college football at West Virginia from 2016-2019 and then at Oklahoma State from 2020-2021.

Law & Justice
Jared Clayton Brown
Jared Clayton Brown is excited to join the WOSU News team a decade into his journalism career, which has included stops in several markets including Louisville and Atlanta.
