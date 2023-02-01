Philadelphia Eagles' offensive guard indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in Guernsey County

An offensive guard with the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles has been indicted on rape charges in Guernsey County.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden announced on Wednesday that 25-year-old Joshua Matthew Sills, of Sarahsville, was indicted on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping in connection with a 2019 incident. Both charges are first-degree felonies.

According to an indictment, in December 2019, Sills was involved in non-consensual sexual activity with a female victim, and he also allegedly held the person against her will.

The incident was immediately reported to authorities. The Guernsey County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation.

The case is being handled by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General's Office.

Sills has been summoned to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 16.

The Eagles are scheduled to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

Sills signed with the Eagles in 2022 after going undrafte and appeared in one game. There's no word on whether he will be allowed to play in the Super Bowl.

He played college football at West Virginia from 2016-2019 and then at Oklahoma State from 2020-2021.