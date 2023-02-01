Nikki Haley is set to announce a run for president on Feb. 15

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is preparing to run for president in 2024, according to a source familiar with her planning.

The Republican is set to be the first to challenge former President Donald Trump in the upcoming primary elections. Haley served as Trump's U.S. ambassador to the United Nations for nearly two years, from 2017 to 2018, when she resigned.

Prior to her tenure in the Trump administration, Haley led the state of South Carolina as governor from 2011 until 2017, when she left to take the job at the U.N. Haley was the first woman to serve as governor of South Carolina.

Since Haley left the Trump White House, she traveled the country with a particular focus on visiting early voting states. She also released a memoir about her time working with the former president.

This story will be updated.

NPR's Scott Detrow contributed to this story.

