Attorneys deliver opening statements in trial of Larry Householder, Matt Borges

U.S prosecutors told a jury Monday that they will see evidence that proves Larry Householder and Matt Borges took part in a conspiracy for personal and political gain through bribery and money laundering.

Householder, former Ohio House speaker, and Borges, a former FirstEnergy lobbyist and former Ohio Republican Party chair, were in a federal court house in Cincinnati for opening statements in their trial.

Both face racketeering charges and are accused of playing certain roles in a bribery scheme that saw $61 million flow to dark money groups to help Householder become speaker in exchange for passing and protecting a $1 billion nuclear power plant bailout for FirstEnergy’s nuclear power plants.

In her opening statement, Emily Glatfelter, assistant U.S. attorney, showed the jury a spreadsheet detailing each time FirstEnergy sent money to Generation Now – the 501(c)4 allegedly operated by Householder.

"Larry Householder sold the Statehouse," Glatfelter said.

She said Householder would use that money to help his political allies and bolster support for House Bill 6, the nuclear bailout bill.

“Each time he needed money, Householder went to the bank: FirstEnergy,” said Glatfelter.

Glatfelter said co-defendants Juan Cespedes, a former FirstEnergy lobbyist and Jeff Longstreth, a former political strategist for Householder, are expected to testify as well as former Householder associates Anna Lippincott and Megan Fitzmartin.

Attorneys for Householder and Borges are expected to provide opening statements Monday afternoon.

Before opening statements, Householder spoke to reporters inside the court room. He said that he is “relieved” that the trial has started and that the past couple of years have been hard on him and his family.

“I’ve been waiting two and a half years to tell my story and now I get the chance,” Householder said.

When asked what the jury will hear from his defense team, Householder said, “You’re going to hear the truth. And over the next six weeks we’re going to provide the truth.”

Borges also said he was happy for the trial to start.