Attorney: BGSU, Foltz family settles hazing death suit for $2.9 million, largest of its type at a public university

The parents of a 20-year-old who died during a 2021 hazing incident at Bowling Green State University is celebrating a $2.9 million settlement they reached with the university, and vow to use the funds to end hazing across the United States.

“The money means anything to us, because it's not going to bring Stone back. But what it does allow us to move forward and help us through the foundation (to) continue the education piece of it and teach the students, the community, the parents, about hazing, and we can continue our fight and saving lives,” said Shari Foltz at a press conference Monday.

Stone Foltz of Delaware, a graduate of Buckeye Valley High School, died from alcohol poisoning in March 2021, after an initiation event at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity required him to drink an entire bottle of whisky.

The iamstonefoltz FOUNDATION https://iamstonefoltz.com/ accepts donations to further their efforts to end hazing.

The incident led to the criminal conviction of five of his classmates on hazing-related charges, Jarrett Prizel, Ben Boyers and Niall Sweeney; and Troy Henricksen and Jacob Krinn, who were acquitted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide.

It also helped to get new anti-hazing state legislation passed that increases penalties for participating in hazing or knowing about it and failing to report it. That bill, dubbed Collin’s Law, is named for Dublin-native Collin Wiant, who died under similar circumstances in 2018 at Ohio University.

Stone’s father, Cory Foltz, said Bowling Green is a partner in ending hazing.

“From day one, we've always wanted the same thing as Bowling Green -- to eradicate hazing across the country,” he said. “So, I strongly believe that today moving forward, we can work with Bowling Green, and Bowling Green will be one of the first universities to take the big step towards eliminating hazing across this country.”

Universities across the state were required to create more stringent anti-hazing policies following the passage of Collin’s Law.

The family’s attorney, Rex Elliott, said the settlement is the largest ever made by a public university to a family following a hazing suit.

“I think it's important and historic. Because what we have here is a university that is stepping up. There is no chance that we are ever going to stop hazing in this country if universities don't take a more proactive stance to enforce anti-hazing rules on college campuses in this country,” Elliott said.

Elliot said there has been a hazing-related death on a college campus every year for “over 60 years.”

“Until universities become more involved in putting a stop to this behavior, we're going to see more deaths and we don't want that to occur,” Elliott said.

Elliott also called for the end of pledge programs in Greek organizations on college campuses across the country.

“The reality is that Greek organizations will not survive in this country if hazing does not come to an end. There is value to Greek organizations. There are good social lessons that can be taught, there is learning. And there's great charitable and philanthropic activities that occur through Greek organizations,” Elliott said. “But, hazing and pledge programs are a relic of the past. All the deaths and injuries that we're seeing on college campuses in this country are coming through the pledging process.”

There are ways to allow the organizations, while banning pledge activities, Elliott said. And it’s needed, so another family doesn’t suffer an unnecessary loss, he said.

Shari Foltz said he family will never have “closure,” but the settlement will allow their work with the foundation to move forward.