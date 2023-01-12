Employers with apprentices can apply for state funds through March

Employers who use apprentices will have until the end of March to apply for state grants of up to $25,000 to help cover the cost of training and tools they've incurred since mid-2020.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services extended the deadline from the end of 2022, to give employers more time to apply. There are about 21,000 apprentices in Ohio.

The program has received 100 applications so far and approved nearly half of them, paying out nearly $900,000, according to Matt Damschroder, director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

An employer, a group of employers or a labor/management committee has to sponsor the application.

Apprentices learn skills through at least 2,000 hours of on-the-job training needed for a job in a given industry, along with 144 hours of classroom training.

There are 319 occupations that offer apprenticeship tracks in Ohio, in the aerospace, construction, energy, health care, manufacturing and computer programming industries.

The reimbursement grants are available as a result of a federal “Building State Capacity to Expand Apprenticeship through Innovation” grant that ODJFS received in 2020.

