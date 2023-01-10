Ohio Renaissance Festival considering leaving Harveysburg

A proposed ticket tax by Harveysburg officials has owners of the Ohio Renaissance Festival upset.

The operators have drafted a complaint to detach the festival grounds from the Village of Harveysburg and join Massie Township.

According to a statement from the festival, the proposed tax would increase ticket prices by $2.

"The idea is very disappointing to us after many years of financial contributions and goodwill efforts to the community," the statement reads.

Festival owners are encouraging people to attend Harveysburg council meetings to weigh in on the issue. They say moving to the township would also provide better services.

"Also, being part of Massie Township would allow us to continue to put the safety of our customers first and finally put in a turn lane into the park heading westbound on State Route 73 from I-71," the statement adds.

Our news partner WCPO reports the village of Harveysburg has about 600 residents and no income tax. Its revenues are dependent on festival payments, property taxes and traffic fines.

The Dayton Daily News quotes Harveysburg Mayor Richard Verga as saying “If that (detachment) would happen, it would be a catastrophic event for the village. We have no industrial or commercial base. We pretty much get by.”