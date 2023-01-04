© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NAACP, Hospital Celebrate King Holiday

By Rick Jackson
Published January 4, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST

{singers}
Bedford High Schools' Madrigal Choir was one of the highlights at Montefiore Hospital's annual tribute to the life of Dr. King, now one of the region's most anticipated celebrations.

The keynote speaker was executive director Stanley Miller of Cleveland's branch of the NAACP - soon to celebrate its' 100th anniversary.

Miller briefly reflected on civil rights history , but spoke more toward how people of `this' century can continue Dr. King's efforts, particularly about assisting people who believe they've achieved assimilation, but have not necessarily found equality.

STANLEY MILLER, CLEVELAND NAACP: "The areas of focus in the NAACP in 1909 were education, jobs, housing, and the justice system. In 2009, we spend most of our time dealing with education, jobs, housing, and the justice system. There's a great deal of work to do in this country."

Miller urged the gathering several hundred to support the president as he pushes forward, and to fight discrimination in all forms.

rickj 90.3.

Tags
News Feature
Rick Jackson
Rick Jackson is a senior host and producer at Ideastream Public Media. He hosts the "Sound of Ideas" on WKSU and "NewsDepth" on WVIZ.
See stories by Rick Jackson