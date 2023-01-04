NAACP, Hospital Celebrate King Holiday

{singers}

Bedford High Schools' Madrigal Choir was one of the highlights at Montefiore Hospital's annual tribute to the life of Dr. King, now one of the region's most anticipated celebrations.

The keynote speaker was executive director Stanley Miller of Cleveland's branch of the NAACP - soon to celebrate its' 100th anniversary.

Miller briefly reflected on civil rights history , but spoke more toward how people of `this' century can continue Dr. King's efforts, particularly about assisting people who believe they've achieved assimilation, but have not necessarily found equality.

STANLEY MILLER, CLEVELAND NAACP: "The areas of focus in the NAACP in 1909 were education, jobs, housing, and the justice system. In 2009, we spend most of our time dealing with education, jobs, housing, and the justice system. There's a great deal of work to do in this country."

Miller urged the gathering several hundred to support the president as he pushes forward, and to fight discrimination in all forms.

