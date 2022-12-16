© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

When Frontier Airlines canceled a flight, 13 strangers took to the road

Published December 16, 2022 at 5:50 AM EST

ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz.

You're going home after a long trip; the flight gets canceled. Happened all of us, right? Earlier this month, Frontier Airlines canceled a flight from Orlando to Knoxville, and the next one was two days later. A group of passengers decided they didn't want to wait. They told The Washington Post that 13 of them chipped in $60 each to rent a van and drove all night to Knoxville. A TikTok video went viral. Now even Hollywood is asking about movie rights.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

