Sheriff's office: Wyandot County deputy dies after crash in Pickaway County

A sheriff's deputy died after a crash Thursday in Pickaway County.

According to the sheriff's office, a call about the crash was received just after 11 a.m.

The sheriff's office says a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling east on State Route 56. At the same time, a Wyandot County Sheriff's Office van was traveling north on State Route 104. The two vehicles crashed at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 104.

According to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the transport van, Deputy Daniel Kin of Upper Sandusky, was flown to Grant Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

An inmate who was inside the transport van at the time of the crash was taken to Ohio Health Berger Hospital. There is no word on the person's condition and the suspect is still in custody.

The driver of Dodge Ram was taken to Grant Medical Center and was described as stable. A 4-year-old girl who was also inside the Dodge Ram was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and was also described as stable.

There's no word on what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.