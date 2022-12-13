© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

YouTuber Joe Jenkins is not shy about playing the piano in unusual places

Published December 13, 2022 at 5:49 AM EST

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. YouTuber Joe Jenkins is used to playing the piano in unusual places. If you didn't recognize it, this is "Under The Sea" from Disney's "The Little Mermaid" played underwater in Swanage, England. Equipped with diving gear, Jenkins told the BBC he's the first person to play a fully submerged piano. Now, before that, he's played a piano on a boat, a hot air balloon and in front of Buckingham Palace. Next goal - playing Elton John's "Rocket Man" in space. But Joe and the piano better be floating for it to count. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition