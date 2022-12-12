© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

World Cup dreams end for Brazil's superstar Neymar

Published December 12, 2022 at 6:48 AM EST

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. One of soccer's biggest superstars, Neymar, saw his dreams of World Cup glory come to a dramatic end after Brazil lost to Croatia on penalties on Friday. And as Neymar was leaving the pitch in tears after his team's early exit in the quarterfinals, a boy wearing Croatia's jersey ran over to console him. Leo, the son of Croatian striker Ivan Perisic, followed his dad's example in comforting Neymar. Now, while I'm pretty sure Neymar would rather have the win, a hug from a kid is better than nothing.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags
Morning Edition